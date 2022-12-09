Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,264 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.32 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $244.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.14 million. On average, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHO. StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Further Reading

