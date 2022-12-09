Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 53,663 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53,663 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ITT were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in ITT by 7.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 370,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,913,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in ITT by 69.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE:ITT opened at $81.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.56. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $105.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.17 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

