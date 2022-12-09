Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 540 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,027,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 77,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $116.27 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

