Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 541 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 17.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR opened at $170.24 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.44 and a 200 day moving average of $151.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.55.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

