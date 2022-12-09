Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,905 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 13,673 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 385.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.40.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $224.34 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.48 and a 52-week high of $263.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.38 and its 200-day moving average is $216.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

