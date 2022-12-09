Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 634 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 375.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,363,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,256,000 after buying an additional 212,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,649 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,152.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,734 shares of company stock worth $825,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average is $84.53. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.