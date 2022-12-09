Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 6,743 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SunPower were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 19.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 3.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Stock Performance

SPWR stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SunPower Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

