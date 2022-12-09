Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 691 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,125,000 after buying an additional 192,918 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 35,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC opened at $112.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $117.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAIC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

