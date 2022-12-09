Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 691 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 90.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $112.92 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.