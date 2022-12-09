Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 693 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 13.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Toll Brothers by 155.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Articles

