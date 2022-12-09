Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 693 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 54,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 14.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOL. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Articles

