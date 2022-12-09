Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 698 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 565.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Stock Performance
Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
