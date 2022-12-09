Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 698 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 565.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26.

PLNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.23.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

