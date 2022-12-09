Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 809 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,984,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,930,000 after purchasing an additional 268,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,782,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,914,000 after buying an additional 49,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,008,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,501,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 77.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after acquiring an additional 393,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 891,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,563,000 after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SF opened at $60.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.28. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on SF shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

