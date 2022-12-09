Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 859 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 115.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $66.44 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average is $66.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. Stephens upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.