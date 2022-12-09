Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,032 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 118.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 269,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 146,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,074,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after buying an additional 1,478,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,747,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 144,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $7.70 in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

