Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,032 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 910.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 196,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 209,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 312,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 113,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 10.61%. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $7.70 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

