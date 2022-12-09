Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 947 Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $39.72.

