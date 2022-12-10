10,898 Shares in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter worth $695,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AGCB opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.09.
Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Company Profile
Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
