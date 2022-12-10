10,900 Shares in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,962,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,664,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,965,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,955,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,369,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare AI Acquisition alerts:

Healthcare AI Acquisition Price Performance

HAIA stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.