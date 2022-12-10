11,242 Shares in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter valued at about $986,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,930,000.

Get Roth Ch Acquisition V alerts:

Roth Ch Acquisition V Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCL opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.64.

About Roth Ch Acquisition V

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.