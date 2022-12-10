11,974 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 29.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 764.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DT Midstream stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average is $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.81. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DTM. Wolfe Research cut DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

