12,258 Shares in Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsec Capital Acquisitions alerts:

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCX opened at $10.18 on Friday. Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Profile

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsec Capital Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsec Capital Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.