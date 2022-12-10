13,009 Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 0.3 %

GO opened at $28.54 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.51 million. Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $174,958.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $220,562.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,587.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $174,958.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,494. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

