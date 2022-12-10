13,756 Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 923,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 78,706 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 165,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 69,266 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 171,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 72,609 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 417,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 1.0 %

NOVA stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

