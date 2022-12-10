14,021 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $45,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 90.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Hanesbrands stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, CL King reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

