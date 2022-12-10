15,784 Shares in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGO. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 19.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 49.76%.

EGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

