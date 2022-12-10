18,420 Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 16.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPC. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

