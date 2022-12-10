20,333 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

NYCB opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.