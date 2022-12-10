22,853 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,157.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 51,033 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 417,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42,640.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPLB stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $32.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.