24,551 Shares in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Atlas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Atlas by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 779,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 91,965 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Atlas by 430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ATCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Atlas Stock Performance

NYSE:ATCO opened at $15.33 on Friday. Atlas Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.82 million. Analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Atlas Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

