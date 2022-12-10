3,091 Shares in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $121,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,496.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Stock Performance

Shares of NNI stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 58.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.35.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $395.19 million for the quarter.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NNI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Nelnet

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

See Also

