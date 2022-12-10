34,373 Shares in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Magnite by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Magnite by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 29,047 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Magnite by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Magnite by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Magnite to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Magnite to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,236 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGNI opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.17. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

