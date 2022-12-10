3,515 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in CoStar Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in CoStar Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 186,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in CoStar Group by 86.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in CoStar Group by 137.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.46. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

