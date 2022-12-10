35,259 Shares in Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Singularity Future Technology Price Performance

SGLY opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86.

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. develops solutions for interconnected AI networks in the revolutionized AI and Blockchain suppl management area and establishes crypto mining pools. The company also operates as logistics and ship management services company. It serves customers worldwide with its shipping logistics and agency needs.

