3,569 Shares in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LEO opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

