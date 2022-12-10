36,552 Shares in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 171.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 1,120.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACCD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.
Accolade Trading Up 2.5 %
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Accolade had a negative net margin of 114.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Accolade Profile
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
