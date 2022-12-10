36,552 Shares in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 171.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 1,120.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACCD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Accolade Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $646.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Accolade had a negative net margin of 114.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Profile

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.