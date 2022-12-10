3,959 Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,414,000 after buying an additional 88,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Diodes by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,578,000 after buying an additional 52,969 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Diodes by 28.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,187,000 after buying an additional 390,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after purchasing an additional 80,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $731,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,162,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $731,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,162,803.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $613,570.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,047 shares of company stock worth $5,062,509. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

DIOD stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $113.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

