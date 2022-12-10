4,282 Shares in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTGT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3,282.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 217,298 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 34.3% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 656,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,174,000 after acquiring an additional 167,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,147,000 after acquiring an additional 96,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 12.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 30.4% during the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,384,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $100.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. TechTarget had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

