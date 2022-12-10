48,022 Shares in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LILM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Lilium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lilium by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lilium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lilium by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lilium by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LILM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lilium from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut Lilium from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Lilium stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. Lilium has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $9.07.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

