49,647 Shares in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUVI. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Applied UV during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied UV during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Applied UV by 426.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Applied UV by 74.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied UV stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Applied UV, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

