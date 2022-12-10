522 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 522 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 545.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after acquiring an additional 378,300 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

TDC stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $52.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $208,379.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teradata to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

