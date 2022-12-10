532 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000.
Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $59.86.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.49.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
