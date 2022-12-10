53,977 Shares in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 53,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Price Performance

CBIO stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.75. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.

Catalyst Biosciences Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

