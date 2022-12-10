5,889 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,313,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,978,000 after purchasing an additional 175,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,324,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,707,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $121,889,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 758,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,831 shares in the last quarter.

VSS opened at $105.73 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.56.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

