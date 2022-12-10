6,621 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,621 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,881 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. Raymond James started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their target price on Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.22.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

