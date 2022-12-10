70,965 Shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $8,550,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,679,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,597,000 after acquiring an additional 865,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 260,858 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 165.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 393,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 245,267 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 212,499 shares during the period.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of KYN stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th.

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.