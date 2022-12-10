798,536 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 798,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth $848,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Roblox by 68.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $16,730,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Roblox by 182,355.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 78,413 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.65. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $121.80.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 612,621 shares of company stock valued at $19,803,273. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

