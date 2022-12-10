9,409 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

