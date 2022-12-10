969 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 47,125.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.3 %

BRX stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.