Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Director Sells $1,978,730.00 in Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $152.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $162.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.81 and a 200 day moving average of $131.28.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on A. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,829,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 62.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,836 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $127,895,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

